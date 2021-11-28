Dr. Rick Wallace of East Tennessee State University was named the 2021 Rural Health Professional of the Year Award by the Rural Health Association of Tennessee (RHA of TN).
Wallace is a professor and associate director for evidence and outreach in the Quillen College of Medicine Library at ETSU.
“The Rural Health Professional of the Year is our most prestigious award given to members who make outstanding contributions to rural health,” said Jacy Warrell, RHA of TN executive director. “Dr. Wallace is a steady leader of the association and we appreciate his many contributions to rural health.”
Wallace was recognized for his community and grant-writing work for such efforts as Remote Area Medical Clinics, which provide medical care for people in rural communities. He is president of the Tennessee Health Science Library Association and on numerous RHA of TN committees, including the Legislative Committee and the Conference Committee, for which he spearheaded the 2021 academic poster contest. Wallace has also been an RHA of TN officer and a faculty adviser to the student Rural Health Association at ETSU.
The award was presented Nov. 18, when the RHA of TN celebrated National Rural Health Day in Pigeon Forge to honor those who work every day to keep Tennesseans healthy.
The observation was part of a three-day event bringing rural health providers, school health officials and others together to deepen understanding of rural health issues and celebrate rural leaders leading the way for a healthy tomorrow throughout rural Tennessee.
The RHA of TN is a nonprofit organization with more than 600 members committed to improving the health of rural Tennesseans by providing leadership through advocacy, education and service.
Visit tnruralhealth.org to learn more about RHA of TN and PowerofRural.org to learn more about National Rural Health Day.