ETSU’s Dr. Elwood Watson named co-editor of prestigious journal

Dr. Elwood Watson of East Tennessee State University was recently named co-editor-in-chief of the Current Research Journal of Social Sciences and Humanities.
The journal is a distinguished international publication with editors and contributors from dozens of major colleges and universities worldwide.
Watson is a professor of history, Africana studies and gender studies in ETSU’s Department of History. He is a prolific writer, author, speaker and cultural critic on leading social justice issues of race and gender equality, as well as diversity and inclusion in academia.
His latest book, “Keepin’ It Real: Essays on Race in Contemporary America,” was published in 2019 by the University of Chicago Press, and he is working on a forthcoming book titled “Talkin’ to You, Bro! Real Talk About the Challenges Men Face in the 21st Century,” slated to be published in spring 2021 by Lasting Imprint Press, an imprint of Connection Victory Publishing Co.
“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Elwood Watson to this critically important position,” the journal’s editorial board said in a statement.
His “exemplary academic and editorial credentials, buttressed by his extensive research experience, will help the journal to reach new heights.”
“I’m honored to be part of such a prestigious academic publication that I have read and admired for years,” Watson said. “I look forward to working closely with my fellow editors to review, select and publish comprehensive research and cutting-edge analysis from diverse contributors around the world.”
In addition to Watson, the U.S.-based editors of the Current Research Journal of Social Sciences and Humanities represent Louisiana State, Texas Tech and Michigan State universities. Other editors are based in the United Kingdom, Jordan, India, Kuwait and Turkey. Advisory board members, assistant editors and contributors are located at academic institutions across the globe.
The Current Research Journal of Social Sciences and Humanities is a bi-monthly, open access, double-blind peer-reviewed publication that considers original research articles, review articles and brief communications showcasing advances made in many different areas of social sciences and humanities.
All journal articles are freely available to researchers worldwide on the publication’s website, journalofsocialsciences.org.
