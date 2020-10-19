ETSU’s Dr. Chuanfu Li receives grant to study cardiovascular dysfunction in sepsis

The National Institutes of Health has awarded East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Chuanfu Li a $2.19 million R01 grant to research the role of lactate in sepsis-induced cardiovascular dysfunction.
Li, a professor in the Department of Surgery at Quillen College of Medicine, is a member of the ETSU Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease, and Immunity. He was named one of the inaugural Quillen Distinguished Research Fellows.
Li and his laboratory group have made a novel discovery that high levels of lactate directly cause vascular dysfunction and cardiomyopathy in polymicrobial sepsis. The recent NIH grant will allow Li and his group to continue their novel research in this area and further explore lactate mediated cardiovascular dysfunction during sepsis.
