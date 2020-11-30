East Tennessee State University’s Community Health Centers, managed by the College of Nursing, welcomed Dr. Andrea Erb and Dr. Nicole M. Mancini to the leadership team this fall.
Erb was appointed pharmacy director and began her new role Sept. 1. Under the guidance of the executive director of the Community Health Centers, Erb is responsible for the pharmacy operations at the ETSU Charitable Pharmacy. Her role includes patient care as well as administrative tasks of the pharmacy.
“Our pharmacy team serves patients of the Community Health Centers and of Washington County without current health insurance coverage who are below a certain income level,” Erb said. “We help qualifying patients to get their needed prescription medications that they otherwise would not be able to access.
“In my new role I am looking forward to working with our Community Health Centers and to being an advocate for our patients.”
Erb has worked at the ETSU Charitable Pharmacy since 2014 and as pharmacist-in-charge since 2015. Prior to that, she held other pharmacy positions in Johnson City, Austria and Germany. She received her degree in pharmacy from the University of Tübingen, a Master of Public Health from University of Ulm and a Dr. Scientiarum Humanarum (Ph.D. equivalent) in epidemiology from the University of Heidelberg.
Mancini began her role as dental director at the Johnson City Community Health Center on Nov. 1. Under the direction of the JCCHC’s executive director, she is responsible for the clinical oversight of all dental operations. This includes providing high-quality patient care in the form of dental treatment and education to a broad range of patients.
Her role also includes assisting with business planning for the dental program, as well as implementing policies to ensure compliance with quality assurance practices.
While the routine dental services in the clinic were suspended earlier this year due to COVID, the clinic does currently offer services on a limited basis. As Mancini builds her staff, these services will increase over the next couple of months. The clinic hopes to begin offering dental hygiene services full-time again within the next month or two.
Mancini earned her bachelor’s degree at St. John’s University and her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at SUNY at Buffalo, School of Dental Medicine. She was founder and managing dental practitioner of Mancini Family Dentistry in Hartford, Connecticut, for 10 years, and has worked at several dental practices in Connecticut and Tennessee.
“I am looking forward to overseeing the dental team as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mancini said. “We have many patients to return to comprehensive oral health care and maintenance.”
