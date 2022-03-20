ETSU Carter Railroad Museum offering fall train excursion through Nantahala Gorge

The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum will sponsor a scenic train excursion and riverboat cruise to Knoxville on Saturday, May 14.

Tickets must be purchased no later than May 1. The price for the excursion is $95 for adults and $85 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under may ride free.

The fee includes bus transportation to and from Knoxville, a 90-minute train ride and a luncheon cruise on the Tennessee Paddlewheel Riverboat, The Star of Knoxville.

Ticket order forms, liability waivers and additional information is available at the Carter Museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or online at the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders at memrr.org.

Pay by check or money order to the G.L. Carter Chapter, NRHS, and mail to G.L. Carter Chapter, NRHS; attn.: Catherine Cummins, PO Box 70697, Johnson City, TN 37614.

For more information, contact Catherine Cummins at (225) 229-5653 or email her at catherinecummins995@gmail.com.

