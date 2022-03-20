The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum will sponsor a scenic train excursion and riverboat cruise to Knoxville on Saturday, May 14.
Tickets must be purchased no later than May 1. The price for the excursion is $95 for adults and $85 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under may ride free.
The fee includes bus transportation to and from Knoxville, a 90-minute train ride and a luncheon cruise on the Tennessee Paddlewheel Riverboat, The Star of Knoxville.
Ticket order forms, liability waivers and additional information is available at the Carter Museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or online at the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders at memrr.org.
Pay by check or money order to the G.L. Carter Chapter, NRHS, and mail to G.L. Carter Chapter, NRHS; attn.: Catherine Cummins, PO Box 70697, Johnson City, TN 37614.
For more information, contact Catherine Cummins at (225) 229-5653 or email her at catherinecummins995@gmail.com.