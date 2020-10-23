East Tennessee State University Rural Health Coordinator Carolyn Sliger says improving access to health care in rural areas remains a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sliger recently spoke with the Press to tell us more about herself and her career, starting with fast facts.Fast Facts:
Hometown: Lebanon, Virginia
Dogs or Cats: Both
Favorite Food: Anything with seafood.
Favorite Musicians: Carol King and Fleetwood Mac
Pet Peeves: People who do not give back when they are capable.
Tell us about your current position and what it entails.
I oversee our nationally ranked Rural Primary Care Track program, where one-fourth of the incoming medical students can elect to join the program in an effort to prepare physicians to serve in a rural or underserved community. The students receive early hands-on experience, community assessment and one-on-one with a rural preceptor. I also oversee our pipeline programs from high school to residency.
What led to your current work?
My public health background led me to my current position where I saw such a need to help folks get better access to health care, assist with food insecurity and overall improve the health of rural communities.
What do you think are the major health care needs of rural Americans?
Lack of dental and vision insurance and access to health care are some of the largest needs in our area. Also, lack of transportation in rural and underserved areas to allow people to see a health care provider is a big challenge.
What are some of the biggest health care challenges in our region?
Lack of health insurance coverage, education and food to feed families. Remote Area Medical will be at the Gray Fairgrounds Nov. 7 and 8 to help assist with people’s health care needs by offering free dental, vision, medical care and Second Harvest Food Bank will be giving away boxes of food. Accepting appointments now.
What can people in your field learn from the pandemic?
At Quillen (College of Medicine), the rural program is all hands-on in the community or clinics. COVID-19 forced us to revamp our program for everything hands-on to be virtual, which has been a tremendous challenge and disappointment to our students. We have met this challenge and have adapted our way of teaching and learning.
I truly believe we could almost eradicate COVID-19 if people would remember the four Ws: Wear a mask correctly and at all times in public. Wait 6 feet. Wash your hands often. Open your windows.