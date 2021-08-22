East Tennessee State University Army ROTC Cadet Chase Baird recently graduated with honors from the U.S. Army’s Airborne School, becoming a paratrooper.
Baird, a Marion, North Carolina native and 2018 graduate of McDowell High School, is a rehabilitative health sciences major at ETSU where he also plans to obtain a minor in military science. In addition to this recent accomplishment, Baird, a rising senior at ETSU, has also completed Army Air Assault School.
“Attending Airborne School has been a goal of mine for quite some time,” said Baird. “Since I was a little kid, I have been fascinated by the stories of American paratroopers throughout history, and the incredible feats they accomplished that set them apart. I am very grateful to the ETSU ROTC program for allowing me to attend this legendary school, and it was an honor to be the cadet honor graduate of my class.”
Airborne School teaches soldiers the techniques involved in parachuting from airplanes and landing safely. The final test includes five unassisted jumps. The purpose is to qualify the volunteer in use of the parachute as a means of combat deployment and to develop leadership, self-confidence, and an aggressive spirit through mental and physical conditioning.
To be an Airborne honor graduate, strenuous dedication and attention to detail is required. Each lesson requires undivided attention, and limited free time must be spent studying airborne procedures and jargon.
“The entire ETSU Buccaneer Battalion is very proud of Cadet Chase Baird’s outstanding performance at Airborne School that resulted in his recognition as honor graduate of his class,” said Major Kent Monas, ETSU professor of military science. “Chase is one of our top Cadets and epitomizes the ‘Scholar, Athlete, Leader’ that Army ROTC strives to develop. He is currently completing cadet summer training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. When Chase returns to campus this fall for his senior year he will serve as the Cadet Operations Officer. Chase upholds the proud legacy of ETSU’s Army ROTC program that has produced 11 army general officers and six additional flag officers in the sister services. Chase and his fellow cadets have volunteered to lead America’s sons and daughters in defense of our freedom, and ETSU has provided the training and resources to develop them into leaders of excellence.”
Baird is the son of Col. Jerry E. Baird Jr., who is actively serving in the U.S. Army, and Leslie Baird.
For more information about ETSU ROTC, visit www.etsu.edu/cbat/rotc.
Contributed to the Press