Intelligent.com recently ranked East Tennessee State University’s Respiratory Therapy Program 26th among the top 50 respiratory programs in the country and 28th among the best online respiratory therapy programs. There are more than 500 respiratory programs nationwide.
“Respiratory therapists have always been an integral part of patient care, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, their role in health care has received more attention than perhaps ever before,” said Dr. Don Samples, dean of the ETSU’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences. “I am proud of the faculty and students who make our program notable, and I am extremely proud of the work our graduates do to save lives and improve patients’ quality of life. That is what we are all about.”
Respiratory therapists provide care for patients with heart and lung problems such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis and sleep apnea, as well as those experiencing a heart attack or suffering a stroke.
They perform diagnostic tests for lung capacity, administer breathing treatments, record a patient’s progress and consult with physicians and surgeons on continuing care.
ETSU’s Respiratory Therapy Program offers a bachelor of science in respiratory therapy. In addition to its 26th ranking in the best respiratory therapy programs category, Intelligent.com awarded ETSU’s program with the “Best Scholarships” accolade.
ETSU’s online B.S. completion program in respiratory therapy is designed to offer students with an associate degree in respiratory therapy the opportunity to obtain a bachelor’s degree by using more of their associate degree credit hours than normally transfer to a four-year institution.
In addition to its 28th listing in the best online category,
Intelligent.com noted ETSU as the “most flexible” program among the online respiratory therapy programs.
Intelligent.com evaluated each program on the basis of flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost and reputation. To learn more about the methodology, visit www.intelligent.com/subject-ranking-methodology.
To learn more about ETSU’s Respiratory Therapy program, visit www.etsu.edu/crhs/allied-health/cpsc.