Researchers are working to get a clearer picture of how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated Appalachia’s drug epidemic.
Dr. Kate Beatty and Michael Meit, faculty in the East Tennessee State University College of Public Health’s Center for Rural Health Research, have co-authored an article in the Journal of Appalachian Health examining how the pandemic has affected substance abuse and overdose numbers in the region.
The article, “Rural Appalachia Battling the Intersection of Two Crises: COVID-19 and Substance Use Disorders,” discusses the side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Appalachia, including increased overdose deaths.
Dr. Margaret Miller, an alumna of East Tennessee State University’s Master of Public Health program, is the lead author of the article. Dr. Rebekah Rollston, a co-author, is also an alumna of the joint degree between the ETSU College of Public Health and the Quillen College of Medicine.
In 2015, drug overdose mortality rates in Appalachia were 65% higher than the national average, largely due to opioid use, according to the article.
While rates started to gradually decline since, overdose mortality rates in Appalachia remained 48% higher than the national average in 2018, the most recent year of data available.
Meit said experts are still trying to get a clear sense of how these numbers could change during the pandemic.
He said increased social isolation, poverty and unemployment have likely contributed to the despair that often plays into substance abuse.
“The data that we look at is largely mortality data, and that data tends to lag sometimes by up to almost two years. So it’s hard for us to know in real-time what’s happening,” he said. “We have been hearing anecdotally of increasing mortality rates from overdose in particular, but also from suicide, another one of those deaths from despair. People are attributing that to COVID.”
Meit said it’s currently difficult for researchers to determine cause and effect, but some data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points to what we may be able to expect in terms of overdose deaths during the pandemic.
“We are starting to get some of that data,” he said. “The latest data I’ve seen is from April, so still at the beginning of the pandemic. They were reporting a 10% increase at that time in overdose mortality.
“We know that issues of suicide, overdose and alcoholism do correspond to joblessness, poverty and isolation, so it does make sense, and I think we will see that in the data as the data becomes available.”
Meit said health care providers are beginning to see the effects of the pandemic every day.
“In the midst of a pandemic, sometimes it’s hard to see the forest from the trees, so it’s hard to know what’s causing what,” he said. “But certainly, I think they’re starting to see these outcomes.”
Researchers say policymakers must consider pre-existing health and social inequities within the region as they continue to grapple with the virus.
Meit pointed out that much of the impact of the pandemic is “imminently addressable” through wearing masks and social distancing — issues that have become highly politicized in recent months.
“Some of it frustrates me because it doesn’t quite have to be this way. If people would wear masks and socially distance, I think that we could be further along in moving toward things getting back to normal,” he said. “I think if we had a four, five, or six week period where everyone strictly adhered to the guidelines, we could get things down to the point where we could normalize things …
“The thing that’s awesome about Appalachian culture is that people take care of each other. It’s a culture where, when someone gets sick, people come out of the woodwork to take care of families and one another,” he continued. “We do it all the time, and it’s part of who we are. The way we do that now is by masking and social distancing.”