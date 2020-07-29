East Tennessee State University announced an enforceable policy Tuesday requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks on campus.
The policy was implemented ahead of the fall semester, which begins on Aug. 24.
Masks will be required at all ETSU sites and "any off-site location where ETSU classes are taught or ETSU classroom activities otherwise occur."
Face coverings must be worn in classrooms, public spaces and outdoor areas where a physical distance of six feet can not be maintained.
ETSU President Brian Noland approved the policy and said it will remain in effect until further notice. The ETSU Board of Trustees recently gave Noland the authority to approve, revise or suspend policies during the pandemic.
“The health and safety of all members of the ETSU community is our highest priority, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created circumstances where urgent actions must be taken in order to protect the health of everyone,” he said in a Tuesday statement.
According to the university website, masks will be provided to students who do not have them.
"If a student refuses to wear a face-covering in a classroom setting, the student will be referred to complete their coursework in an alternative learning environment," the university website reads.
"Members of the campus community who have concerns related to a student who does not comply with the University requirement to wear a face-covering on campus may file an online report to the Dean of Students Office."
Visitors, guests or others who violate the policy may be removed from campus, according to officials. Faculty and staff who refuse to wear a mask could also be subject to disciplinary action.
"Members of the campus community who have concerns related to a faculty or staff member who does not comply with the University requirement to wear a face-covering on campus should respectfully address the concern with the supervisor of the faculty or staff member not wearing a mask," the site read, adding that students can contact ETSU Human Resources if the problem is not resolved.
There are some exceptions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Children under age 2 or anyone unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance are not required to wear a mask.