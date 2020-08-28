East Tennessee State University on Friday released a COVID-19 dashboard showing the total number of active cases, quarantined and recovered across all of ETSU's campuses.
As of Friday afternoon, the university had 10 active cases — nine students and one employee — and at least 124 overall. There are 114 recoveries — 96 students and 18 staff members.
There were also 11 people quarantined in ETSU housing, which ETSU defines as "on-campus residents identified as close contacts of someone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test; also includes symptomatic individuals awaiting COVID-19 test results."
Since students began classes on Monday, the university has reported seven new cases. There were seven cases reported the week before as well.
"Our COVID-19 Coordination Response Team, in collaboration with the Medical Response Team, are actively monitoring the data and will update the dashboard each weekday evening," ETSU President Brian Noland said in a message to students announcing the dashboard. "Additional instructions for students, faculty and staff concerning the process for getting a COVID-19 test as well reporting a suspected or confirmed case is available on the Bucs Are Back website.
"I greatly appreciate all that you are doing to protect your health as well as the safety and welfare of your colleagues, students and classmates."
To view the full dashboard, click here: https://www.etsu.edu/coronavirus/dashboard.php.