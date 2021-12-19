East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum in cooperation with Grey Carter-Objects of Art, will present “Appalachian Dream Mechanics: Twenty Years of Art by JJ Cromer.” Carter will curate this exhibition, which will be on display from Jan. 10-March 11 in 2022. A reception is planned for Thursday, March 3, from 5-7 p.m.
“Appalachian Dream Mechanics” features drawings and paintings that explore the artistic journey of JJ Cromer, a self-taught artist and Appalachian native from southwest Virginia. For over 20 years, Cromer has been creating artwork and Carter has been collecting it. First introduced to Cromer’s work in 1999, Carter was impressed. “I saw raw talent, and have seen JJ grow significantly as an artist,” Carter said.
Grey Carter-Objects of Art began exhibiting and selling Cromer’s work in 2000, and Cromer’s work has been recognized and collected by art galleries, museums and individuals throughout the United States.
The Reece Museum, housed in the Department of Appalachian Studies at ETSU, is a unit of the Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services, which resides in the same department. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more, call 423-439-4392. For information about upcoming exhibitions, visit https://bit.ly/327l0i5.