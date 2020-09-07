East Tennessee State University recently bestowed its highest honors upon three professors with the presentation of the 2020 Distinguished Faculty Awards for Teaching, Research and Service.
The winners were nominated and selected by their faculty peers. Each received a medallion, a plaque and $5,000 provided by the ETSU Foundation during the annual Faculty Convocation, which marks the beginning of the new academic year and fall semester.
This year, the Faculty Convocation was delivered in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching was presented to Dr. Brooks Pond, professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Pond joined East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy as a founding faculty member in 2007. Over the past 13 years at ETSU, she has participated in didactic teaching of students within the College of Pharmacy and the biomedical science Ph.D. program.
The Distinguished Faculty Award in Research was presented to Dr. Mohamed Elgazzar, professor in the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine’s Department of Internal Medicine.
A member of the ETSU faculty since 2010, Elgazzar has gained national recognition for his research focusing on the molecular immunobiology of sepsis and chronic inflammation.
The Distinguished Faculty Award in Service was presented to Dr. Donna Cherry, associate professor in the Department of Social Work in the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences.
Cherry, who has taught at ETSU since 2009, has held numerous service roles at the university and throughout the community.
