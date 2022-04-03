East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health was listed among the “Best Graduate Schools – Public Health Programs” in the 2023 rankings released recently by U.S. News & World Report.
The ETSU College of Public Health was ranked No. 63, which makes it:
- among the top third of all schools and programs in the country;
- among the top 10 schools in the southeast (including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina;
- the top-ranked public program in Tennessee.
In addition, ETSU improved more from its previous ranking — from No. 82 in 2022 to No. 63 in 2023 – than any other school in the country.
“When ETSU was accredited in 2009, we were the smallest school of public health in the country, and were unranked by U.S. News and World Report as recently as 2011,” said Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health.
“It is a tremendous reflection on our faculty and staff that we are now in the top third of all schools and programs in the country and the top ranked public program in Tennessee.
“I am also pleased that we increased our ranking by a greater amount than any other school in the country — reflecting our continued commitment to assuring that we live up to our vision statement of providing students an ‘exceptional educational experience in a world-class environment.’ ”
The College of Public Health houses several major research centers at ETSU, as well as undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs that enjoy a high rate of job placement and acceptance into graduate and professional programs.
“Our College of Public Health is an innovative leader in public health research, particularly in the areas of addiction science, women’s health, and rural health issues,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academics.
“Our improving rankings are also consistent with the steady growth in enrollment that we have seen over the past decade – more than doubling the number of students in the college – and in the fact that 99% of our alumni report satisfaction with their overall educational experience,” Wykoff said.
The U.S. News Best Health Schools rankings are based solely on the results of peer assessment surveys sent to deans, other administrators or faculty at accredited degree programs or schools in each discipline. Those surveyed included 195 public health schools and programs accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health.
To learn more about the ETSU College of Public Health, visit etsu.edu/cph.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP