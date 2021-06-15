East Tennessee State University, for the first time in more than two decades, will raise the base pay rate for its adjunct professors as part of a slew of campuswide salary enhancements for employees, which also includes the university's largest single-year salary increase in decades.
"I am very glad to see the university taking this much-needed step to, really kind of recognize that adjuncts are an important part of what makes the university run," said Dennis Prater, an adjunct professor and member of the United Campus Workers union at ETSU. "I do see it as a win because before we began bringing adjuncts into the spotlight, (we) went over 20 years with no change in the pay rates, and since then — since it's become more part of the conversation — we've seen some things change.
"I do think that this is an example of when you organize you can win things that matter for people," Prater said.
For the most part, the university has left adjunct pay rates up to the colleges in which they teach, with an average wage of $750 per credit hour, according to a 2020 report from the United Campus Workers, a union representing higher education employees.
Starting this fall, however, that figure will increase to a base pay rate of $800 per credit hour — the first increase in base pay for adjunct professors at ETSU in 23 years. ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said the plan to increase adjunct wages has been in the works for the last year and a half, with a goal of increasing base pay to $1,000 per credit hour. In 2019, ETSU's College of Arts and Sciences increased adjunct pay by $100 for those making less than $800 per credit hour.
"As we look from faculty, be they adjunct faculty to full professors, our goal this year is to invest as much resources as possible into our people," Noland said. "Our people kept the university moving through an altogether challenging year, and we want to do all that we can to reward our faculty and staff — not only for the work that they did during COVID, but to recognize the importance that they play in making the university move because if it wasn't for faculty we wouldn't have a university."
The increase comes after years of organizing by the campus union and student activists, which led to university leadership meeting with advocates to "get a better sense of the issues" that year, where ETSU "made a commitment to move a plan forward," according to Noland.
Noland said this is the second installment of the university's plan to raise adjunct wages, with the rest coming from their respective colleges.
In addition to raising the base pay for adjuncts, ETSU is also increasing its minimum wage in hopes of attracting more workers, with more than 30 custodial positions currently open at the university. The increase will take the hourly minimum wage, last increased in 2019, from $9.25 an hour to $10.15 an hour. Noland said, depending on market conditions, another increase to ETSU's minimum wage could come before the board during its next meeting in September.
The university is also giving all benefits-eligible employees, who were employed between April 1-May 30, 2021, a one-time bonus of $500, the majority of which will be funded by state appropriations. Approximately $109,000 worth of bonuses will be funded by the university itself.
"I hope it has the intended impact," Noland said of the wage increases. "As we look across the institution, it had been in our salary plans all along to increase minimum wages for entry level employees, but with the projections in enrollments and with the investment that the state has made, we felt it was time to fast-track that movement so we're doing it now.
"We may come back before the board in the fall with another increase in minimum wage, we'll see how market conditions unfold, but as you look across the university, there will be more than 100 families who will see an increase in their compensation because of the actions that we brought to the board today," Noland said. "Then also we brought to the board a $500 retroactive one-time bonus, and then as we look toward the fall, we anticipate an across the board salary increase somewhere north of 3 to 3 1/2 percent, which would be the largest salary increase for our faculty and staff in decades."
Other notes:
- Incoming Provost Kimberly McCorkle, who begins on July 1, was granted tenure in the Department of Criminal Justice, while Dr. David Shoham, incoming chair of the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology in the College of Public Health, was granted tenure at the rank of associate professor with three years credit toward promotion to full professor.
- ETSU's Interprofessional Education and Research Center, building 60 on the Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus at Mountain Home, will officially be called Bishop Hall, in honor of interim Provost Dr. Wilsie Bishop, who is retiring at the end of the month after a more than 40-year career with ETSU.
- Trustee Linda Latimer was elected chair of the Board of Trustees, succeeding Scott Niswonger, who has been chair of the board since its inception in 2017. Trustee Steve DeCarlo was elected vice-chair, while Trustee Melissa Steagall-Jones was elected chair of the Audit Committee.