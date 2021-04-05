U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 “Best Medical Schools” listings ranked East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine high in several key categories that reflect the medical school’s mission to educate future physicians, especially those with an interest in primary care, to practice in underserved rural communities.
The rankings list Quillen College of Medicine:
3rd in the nation for “Most Graduates Practicing in Underserved Areas,” with 63.5% of its graduates serving in this capacity;
13th in the nation in “Best Family Medicine Programs” category;
25th in the category ranking the percent of 2012-2014 graduates practicing direct patient care in rural areas, with 9.7% of these graduates serving in this capacity; and
64th in the nation in the “Best Medical Schools: Primary Care” category. In this category, Quillen was the highest ranked public medical school in Tennessee. In addition, Quillen was listed 38th for “Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care,” with 32.8% practicing in primary care.
“Rural and primary care are at the core of what we do, and it is very satisfying to be ranked among the top schools in the country in these categories,” said Dr. Bill Block, vice president for clinical affairs and dean of Quillen College of Medicine. “These rankings are an affirmation of Quillen College of Medicine’s continued commitment to its mission and our success in graduating physicians who accomplish this mission in outstanding ways in our region and across the country.”
Quillen’s focus on rural medicine is evident in its extensive offering of programs, such as the Rural Primary Care Track, the Appalachian Preceptorship, and several programs aimed at recruiting rural high school students to medical professions. To learn more about Quillen’s rural programs, visit www.etsu.edu/com/ruralprograms.
