A well-respected and much-loved East Tennessee State University psychology professor stabbed to death last month will be remembered at a celebration of life service Saturday.
Robin Leonard, 50, was stabbed at least eight times inside her Hamilton Street home on Jan. 18. Johnson City police said Leonard told them who attacked her before she was rushed to an area hospital. That woman was arrested and charged with Leonard’s death and remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.
The service for Leonard will be livestreamed on Facebook so anyone can watch. A limited number of personal invitations were sent to attend the in-person remembrance due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
One of Leonard’s sisters, Lara Leonard, said the service will be a reunion of sorts for her sister’s friends and family to be together again in one space.
Instead of flowers, Lara Leonard said the family wants people to donate food to Bucky’s Pantry, an ETSU program that provides food to students in need.
The service itself will have some personal touches Leonard’s family wants to do to remember her, including a rose for all attendees because she always sang “The Rose” at karaoke, bubbles because she loved bubbles and a “poke of candy,” which is something their father gave them on Fridays during their childhood.
“It’s not about a conclusion,” Lara Leonard said, “She was all about play and fun and inclusion.”
Lara Leonard said in addition to several organs and tissue that were used for transplants, her sister donated her body for scientific study through Restore Life.
For those who will watch the service live, it will be streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/322740172506546 and it begins at 5:20 p.m. Saturday. There may be an additional livestream avenue, and that will be announced as soon as the information is available.
For information about the food pantry donations, visit etsu.edu/foodpantry or call 423-439-2825, 423-439-8587 or 423-439-5243. Monetary donations will also be accepted.