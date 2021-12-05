Professors in the Department of Political Science, International Affairs & Public Administration at East Tennessee State University are producing important research.
Two faculty members published books this year.
“These fine contributions to the discipline reinforce that our department is home to first-rate scholars doing important research,” said Dr. Colin Glennon, associate professor and chair of the department. “Our faculty model the essential role of the teacher-scholar, one who is deeply engaged with students in the classroom and salient research outside of it.”
Dr. Frederick Gordon’s book, “The Damming of the Presidency: How Environmental Factors Impact a Political Campaign,” evaluates how the 1927 Great Mississippi Flood affected the 1928 and 1932 presidential elections. Gordon’s work is especially timely given the realities of COVID-19, as both natural and environmental disasters affect presidential campaigns, as Gordon analyzes. He is director of the Master of Public Administration Program at ETSU.
Dr. John David Briley examines Richard Nixon’s presidential election victory of 1968 — an improbable vindication, Briley wrote, for a man branded a loser after unsuccessful presidential and gubernatorial campaigns – in “Nixon Rebuilds: From Defeat to the White House, 1962-1968.” His research dismantles some of the caricatures of Nixon, revealing a more human side of the ex-president. Briley is an associate professor and coordinator of the political science minor.
Learn more about the department by visiting etsu.edu/cas/polisci/ or by calling 423-439-4217.