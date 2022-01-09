Plantation sites have the ability to better tell the histories of former slaves in the United States.
That point drives the new book, “Remembering Enslavement: Reassembling the Southern Plantation Museum.” East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Candace Forbes Bright is one of the book’s authors.
Examining multiple plantation sites across the American South, these scholars consider the experiences of tourists, museum managers and tour guides.
As the public and scholars alike debate how to best understand and remember slavery in the U.S., this work is designed to help professionals reassemble the narratives and landscapes of plantation museums to put the formerly enslaved at the center.
Bright, an assistant professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, is also the author of "Conceptualizing Deviance: A Cross-Cultural Social Network Approach to Comparing Relational and Attribute Data." She is a faculty researcher at ETSU's Applied Social Research Lab, a program whose members perform a variety of services, including grant writing, survey research and program evaluation.