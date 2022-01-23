Children in grades K-6 are invited to attend the Renaissance Child Spring Enrichment program at East Tennessee State University from March 14-18.
This five-day experience, hosted by the ETSU Office of Professional Development, includes an exciting field trip, STEM activities and arts and crafts.
Participants may be dropped off on the ETSU campus at Warf-Pickel Hall at 8 a.m. and picked up at 4:45 p.m. each day. They should bring a bag lunch, snack and drink each day, and wear “mess-friendly” clothes. Registration is required. The cost is $175 for the week.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3Cq0beo or call the ETSU Office of Professional Development at 423-439-8084.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP