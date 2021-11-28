A course to train pharmacy technicians is offered by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development from Feb. 1-April 26, 2022.
This class, limited to 35 students, will train assistants to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination become nationally certified.
The course instructor is Cheryl Ollry, a pharmacy technician with the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She has over 15 years of experience in retail and hospital pharmacy. The course now offers more sessions to accommodate PTCB requirements.
Students may choose to attend the live class that will meet on the ETSU campus in Ross Hall or virtually. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. The textbook is included in the registration fee, which is $500 through Jan. 20 and $600 after that date. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding is available for those who are eligible. The PTCB exam requires a separate fee of $129.
For more information or registration, call 800-222-3878 or visit https://bit.ly/3oTzUjH to register for the course. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.