ETSU President Noland talks enrollment and COVID-19 during State of the University address

East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland delivered his annual State of the University address Friday to discuss enrollment, budgets and campus operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noland said enrollment declined 474 students since the fall of 2019, with 446 of those students being undergraduates.
“You saw many undergraduate students taking that gap year that we feared,” he said. “But our numbers at ETSU are pretty much right in line with what you’re seeing across the state in the university sector.”
The university’s strategic plan aims to increase enrollment to 18,000 total students and 3,500 out-of-state and international students by 2026.
But Noland said double-digit percentage declines in community college enrollment across the board could impact ETSU in the future.
“This will impact us because so many of our students began at community colleges and looked to transfer on to ETSU,” he said.
Despite these concerns, Noland said the university has witnessed progress in other areas. He said the university had a 78% Fall 2019-2020 retention rate, representing the highest in ETSU’s history.
In June, ETSU administrators were bracing for a 12% to 15% cut in state funding — $8 million from ETSU’s appropriations — before the state announced no reductions for higher education. The university still needed to cut 4.3% from academic costs and 5.3% from administration costs to make up for shortfalls due to enrollment.
“We’re one of the few states in the country that didn’t cut our investments in higher ed,” he said. “But we still had to make some budget adjustments because of declining enrollment.
“I don’t know what COVID’s going to throw at us, but I know it’s going to continue to be present,” he continued. “We need to ensure that any new investments we make are investments that are aligned with academic quality and student success.”
Though the university has had challenges, Noland said he doesn’t anticipate more budget reductions.
“The good news takeaway is we’re where we need to be in terms of budget,” he said.
Noland said recent surveys indicated that 83% of students and members of the campus community were “extremely confident” in the safety measures the university has taken during the pandemic, which included decreasing density on campus and policies requiring masks.
Noland said students have been leading by example by complying with mask protocols and other health regulations.
“Earlier this week, I was going through the Culp Center late a little bit after 8, and every single student in there was abiding by the health recommendations we’ve put in place as an institution,” he said.
The university has also instituted a COVID-19 testing program for students and faculty under the guidance of the ETSU COVID-19 Health Team.
As of Friday, there were 15 positive cases in isolation recorded at ETSU.