East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland delved into ETSU’s fall reopening plans at Friday’s special called Board of Trustees meeting.
Noland updated the board on the university’s opening strategy report provided by the Future Operations Workgroup, which the university president established in April to develop recommendations on how to transition from remote learning during the 2020 spring semester.
“We want to make sure we’re able to provide latitude and flexibility as we move into the fall,” Noland said, adding that all summer courses have remained online during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re still working from primarily a remote structure.”
Testing is being coordinated by ETSU Health ahead of the first day of classes on Aug. 24. The testing will be mandatory for student-athletes and will be available to anyone who requests it. About 4,000 tests arrived at ETSU a week ago, Noland said.
The work group report says faculty, staff, students and visitors will be expected to commit to physical distancing, frequent hand-washing, hand sanitization and appropriate face coverings. Travel restrictions will also remain in place, and most university-sponsored travel will be suspended until further notice.
David Linville, executive vice provost for academics and health and chair of the work group, said reopening plans have been designed to be fluid.
“This is meant to be an evolving document,” Linville said, adding that guidelines may change based upon federal, state and ETSU Health recommendations.
Chairs in classrooms will be moved around to comply with physical distancing, and capacity in certain facilities will be reduced. Noland said all classes will have an online component.
Masks will be provided for students, staff and visitors who do not have them, but many attendees at Thursday’s virtual ETSU town hall had questions about whether they would be strongly suggested or required.
Noland said masks will be mandatory under Washington County guidelines. He said he’s been “appalled” to see people elsewhere in the community who haven’t abided by the mandate.
Noland said that he’s “losing patience with people who look at protecting others as a political statement.”
“Masks are not a political statement,” he said. “Masks are a required part of the campus experience.”
In other business, Noland reminded others that the university will implement a 4.3% budget reduction for academic funding and a 5.3% budget reduction for administrative funding to address potential shortfalls in revenue.
Noland expects the incoming freshman class will be down 170 from last year. Enrollment is projected to be down by as much as 500 students, with a financial impact of $4,229,000.
Noland said a constant decline in international students combined with the difficulties related to the pandemic will likely put international enrollment at about 170 students — 500 less than in 2016.
Noland said he was pleased President Donald Trump’s restrictions on international students announced earlier this month were rescinded Tuesday following legal challenges. Those regulations would have required international students in all online courses to leave the country or face deportation by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
“I was pleased to see that Washington has stepped back the unconscionable action they took a week ago for ICE enforcements for students who are enrolled at ETSU who may have to take courses online if we pivot,” he said.
In other business, Austin Ramsey, a graduate of Sullivan Central High School and Roan Scholar, was selected to serve as student trustee.
For information on the meeting or ETSU’s reopening plans, visit www.etsu.edu.