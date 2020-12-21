The U.S. Senate has confirmed East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland’s appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors.
President Donald Trump appointed Noland and former state House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, to TVA’s governing board in January.
“Today, the Senate confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the TVA board of directors, and I know he will make an outstanding board member,” U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in a prepared statement released by his office on Sunday.
The senator said Noland is “a respected leader in East Tennessee,” and noted he has helped to make ETSU the state’s fourth-largest university.
“His administrative experience makes him the right person to help keep TVA on a good path — to continue to provide clean, cheap, reliable electricity at the lowest possible rates for homes and businesses through the seven-state Tennessee Valley region,” Alexander said.
The senator also praised Harwell’s appointment to the board of the nation’s largest public utility. Harwell became the first woman elected state House speaker in 2011. She retired from the state General Assembly following in her unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018.
With a $10 billion annual budget, TVA provides power to 10 million customers in the Southeast region. TVA is also the energy supplier to BrightRidge.
“I think it’s excellent that we will have someone from Northeast Tennessee on the TVA board,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes told the Press earlier this year. “It’s good to have someone on the board that we can pick up the phone and talk to. It enhances our relationship with TVA.”
TVA board members are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate to serve a term of five years. When their terms expire, directors can remain on the board until the end of the current congressional session or until their successors take office, whichever comes first.
Alexander said he believes Noland and Harwell will help the public utility to continue its reputation for reliability and affordable rates.
“The scoreboard for TVA is in rates, and according to TVA, its residential rates are in the cheapest 25% of residential rates and its business rates are in the cheapest 10% of business rates in the country,” Alexander said Sunday.