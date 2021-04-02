In an email to students Friday, East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland addressed the controversy surrounding the resignation of men's basketball Coach Jason Shay, writing that "healing is going to take time, but I am committed to improving and continuing to support our student athletes as well as all of our students, faculty and staff."

The email comes after days of outrage over Shay's sudden resignation, which many believed to be a result of his support for his team kneeling during the national anthem to call attention to racial injustice.

"Over the course of the past few weeks, significant internal and external focus has been placed upon the campus of East Tennessee State University," Noland wrote. "The diversity and intensity of this scrutiny is palpable, as are the associated feelings of pain, hurt, and anger.

"Universities are curators of the truth and we have a responsibility to serve as common ground for debate, dialogue, discovery, and understanding, all of which occur with a purposeful sense of civil discourse," he continued. "I have spoken with many across our campus who are disheartened by these recent events and feel like ETSU is not a place where they belong. I am pained that our community is hurting and I want to reassure each of you that ETSU is committed to being an inclusive institution where all are welcome to explore ideas and opportunities for growth and expression."

The team's decision to kneel ahead of several games this season kicked off a firestorm in the days and weeks after it was publicized, with Tennessee's Republican state senators, as well as Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, signing a letter calling on public universities in the state to ban the form of protest in February.

"When they don the jersey of a Tennessee university, they step out of their personal roles and into the role of an ambassador for our state,” read the letter. "We expect all those who walk onto the field of play representing our universities to also walk onto the field of play to show respect for our national anthem."

In response to the backlash the team was facing, a large group of students and community members marched in support of the team across ETSU's campus in late February.

Noland went on to say he's heard from many in the African American community that feel "at a minimum, ignored, mistreated and disrespected," as well as from service members and their families who feel "disrespected and that their sacrifices are unappreciated."

"It is incumbent upon all of us as members of the campus community to recognize and respect these feelings," Noland wrote.

"We must also acknowledge, unequivocally, that racial injustices and systemic racism exist. This includes the fact that some individuals, myself among them, have benefited from certain privileges based on race," Noland continued. "Research, statistics, and the lived experiences of our fellow Bucs demonstrate this heart-wrenching reality. As you have heard me say many times, the mission of East Tennessee State University is to improve the quality of life in our communities.

"We cannot fulfill that mission if we ignore the injustices that people of color and other underrepresented groups face."

Noland also highlighted several initiatives undertaken by ETSU in the past 18 months including expanded resources and programming for the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, the Women's Resource Center and the Black Faculty and Staff Association, and establishing "several new scholarship programs to provide equitable access to higher education for underrepresented students."

In addition, Noland called attention to the Committee for 125's diversity and inclusion task force, which is chaired by Dr. Janna Scarborough, with its composition to be announced next week. The goal of the task force is to develop a "long-term and comprehensive equity and inclusion action plan at ETSU."

"These initiatives are significant, but they are not enough," Noland said.