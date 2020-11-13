East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine Dean Dr. Bill Block discussed preparations for a new COVID-19 vaccine and preventing community spread at Friday’s ETSU Board of Trustees meeting.
Block, who also serves as the university’s vice president for clinical affairs, said students and community members need to be cautious of gatherings as COVID-19 numbers increase ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“It’s important that we make sure our circles remain tight and we make sure we continue safe practices to decrease the amount of spread that’s occurring,” he said during the meeting held via Zoom.
ETSU’s active cases increased by two on Thursday to 34. The number of people quarantined in ETSU housing also increased by two, to 26. The university has reported 27 new cases so far this week.
Block pointed out that Washington County had recorded 484 cases over the past week as of Friday afternoon.
The pharmaceutical company Pfizer recently claimed its newly developed COVID-19 vaccine is about 90% effective. Health officials across the country hope to begin vaccinating Americans within the coming months.
While the timeline for distribution remains largely uncertain, Block said the university is looking to store the vaccine safely when it arrives.
“The promising trials that have come out with the Pfizer vaccine don’t mention that oftentimes, it has to be stored at 80 degrees below zero. That’s a freezer that most of us don’t have in our homes, and we don’t have a lot of spare freezers to be able to do that,” he said.
“So we do have a freezer that should be delivered Dec. 3 to help store that product, should it be approved and distributed.”
ETSU President Brian Noland said it’s premature to say when the vaccine could be distributed through ETSU, but the university is planning for its arrival.
“I hope it gets here as soon as possible,” he said, adding that ETSU is also planning to be involved in distribution for health care and service industry workers.
Block estimated that students will likely have to wait until the summer to receive the vaccine, due to their age. He said the workers Noland mentioned would be among those prioritized.