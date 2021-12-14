East Tennessee State University Police Lt. Jennifer Mayberry recently became the first officer in the university’s history to attend a prestigious training academy with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The opportunity is not afforded to all law enforcement without passing an application process and a recommendation from their top commanding officer.
“She absolutely deserved this opportunity,” ETSU Police Chief Cesar Gracia said. “You don’t just apply and get accepted. They only have a certain number of spots for officers to attend. She submitted an application, and I highly recommended her. We were ecstatic that she was selected.”
What is the TBI State Academy
“The TBI State Academy was established in 2012, and it is modeled after the FBI National Academy,” TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said.
“Prior to 2012, the TBI did provide training opportunities in a variety of areas to law enforcement agencies across the state. However, the creation of the State Academy provided an opportunity for law enforcement professionals to expand their education and training over a four-week period through specialized coursework which focuses on leadership development, constitutional law, crime scene and undercover investigations, and communications intelligence.”
The TBI website lists the areas covered during the academy. Those include:
- Ethics for management.
- Leadership.
- Interview and interrogations.
- Constitutional law.
- Courtroom testimony and protocols.
- Communications intelligence.
- Online investigations, sexting and computer intrusions.
- Crime scene and search warrant practicals.
- Financial investigations.
- Firearms competition.
- Undercover investigations.
The TBI website also said academy graduates can earn nine undergraduate or six graduate semester hours toward a degree at Bethel University’s College of Criminal Justice. Candidates nominated by their department heads and selected and had five years experience as a full-time commissioned officer of a Tennessee law enforcement agency, and have excellent character and have a professional reputation.
They also must exhibit an interest in public service and commit to remain in law enforcement for a minimum of three years after graduating from the academy.
Benefit for ETSU
“It’s an honor to have an officer that has completed that training,” Gracia said. “It will help our command staff in not only making critical decisions in day-to-day work but also in other various critical situations.
“I have so much respect for her dedication to the department and university,” Gracia said.
Mayberry started her ETSU career in 2008, and prior to that spent a decade with the Elizabethton Police Department.
Going into the TBI academy, Mayberry said she was comfortable doing her job at ETSU, but said she gained so much valuable information that will benefit her as an officer and the ETSU police department overall.
“I felt pretty comfy doing my job going into it, but this is the best training I’ve ever had. It covered so much information that we typically don’t get to do in a 40-hour (in-service training) class. I feel a lot more confident.”
Mayberry said the academy also gave her access to law enforcement from across the state, which can be a big help in a situation involving a student from other areas.
“The biggest thing about it is the contacts all the way to Memphis,” she said. “We have a lot of students from Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis … this helps in reaching out in situations involving those students.
“Chief Gracia brought in a wealth of knowledge when he came in,” Mayberry said. “He’s big on training (because) if you’re not taught it you can’t provide the services.”