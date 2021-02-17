With COVID-19 infection rates trending down in the region and surrounding areas, East Tennessee State University announced in a pair of emails to students Wednesday its plans to host an in-person graduation ceremony this May, and “a majority of instruction occurring in-person” in the fall.
“As we progress through the spring semester, it is appropriate for us to turn our attention to the 2021-22 academic year,” read the memo, which was signed by University President Brian Noland. “Given the promise of multiple vaccines and the opportunity to realize widespread vaccinations across our region this summer, ETSU has begun planning for an increased on-ground campus presence for fall 2021 with the majority of academic instruction occurring in-person.”
“We are also preparing for increased occupancy in our residence halls. Additionally, ETSU plans to restore in-person activities and events that will allow students to enjoy experiential learning, campus life, and community engagement opportunities while keeping safety at the forefront,” it continued. “Concurrently, we are exploring ways to safely transition our employees who have been working from home back to their campus offices.”
In an earlier email to students, Jennifer Clements, executive director of the Martin Center for the Arts and University Events, sought student input about an in-person graduation ceremony this spring.
“Last spring, President Noland announced that his intentions were to provide members of the Class of 2020 the opportunity to participate in the rite of passage of crossing the stage at Commencement,” Clements’ statement said. “Throughout the pandemic, that has remained our goal.
“As we look ahead to May of this year, we are planning to provide our recent graduates with this long-awaited opportunity. At this point, we are assessing participation interest from our graduates and from the Class of 2021 members who also will graduate in May,” it continued. “We will use the feedback from the surveys to plan a series of ceremonies that will take safety into consideration and also celebrate the magic of Commencement.”
Both the spring and winter graduation ceremonies last year were canceled due to the pandemic, which had forced the university to move all of its classes online in March. While some classes have since returned in classroom instruction, most remain online.
In his email, Noland said he’s proud of the students for their ability to adapt to the changing circumstances and praised faculty and staff for their work to “keep our campus open, safe and operational.”
“I am extremely pleased by how our campus community has adopted a culture of resilience and perseverance, and I am encouraged by the promise of what lies ahead for us throughout the summer as we prepare to welcome our students back to campus for the fall semester,” Noland said.