East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy welcomes new residents and a research fellow who will be furthering their postgraduate pharmacy training in various practice settings over the next year.
Alumna Dr. Kennedy Gambill (’19), of Sparta, North Carolina, matched as a Postgraduate Year 2 (PGY2) Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident. She completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency at Spartanburg Medical Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
“I knew that the culture and community here was perfect for furthering my education and personal development,” said Gambill. “I am overjoyed to have the opportunity to continue my passion for ambulatory care in this wonderful city. While here I hope to continue to learn how to provide excellent patient care in a variety of settings while also immersing myself in the community of Johnson City.”
After graduating, she hopes to become a board-certified ambulatory care pharmacist and work in a primary care clinic, as well as serve as a faculty member and precept students.
Dr. Natasha Herzig, of Sylvania, Ohio, matched with the PGY2 Internal Medicine Residency. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio, and her PharmD at the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy. Herzig completed her PGY1 at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Toledo.
“I pursued a residency at ETSU as the emphasis placed on academia along with clinical pharmacy matches well with my future career goals and interests,” said Herzig, who hopes to ultimately pursue a career as a faculty member and clinical pharmacist, precepting students and working on an interdisciplinary team. “Also, I knew I would be challenged to become a more well-rounded and confident pharmacist and educator.”
Dr. Michelle Rapier, of Cambridge City, Indiana, will serve as the college’s Pharmacy Practice Research Fellow. Rapier received her PharmD from Cedarville University.
“The opportunity for research, clinical experience and completion of the ETSU Master of Public Health program while being connected to a college of pharmacy is what drew me to this fellowship program,” said Rapier. “While at ETSU, I hope to contribute to research in areas including student wellbeing and the implementation of clinical initiatives in community pharmacies. I also hope to improve my teaching and mentoring skills through various classroom instruction experiences.”
After graduation, she plans to work in a faculty role while continuing to actively serve in the local community.
Contributed to the Press