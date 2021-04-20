East Tennessee State University officials released a joint statement inviting students, faculty and staff to “come together peacefully to reflect, share and listen” this week in the wake of the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the murder of George Floyd Tuesday evening.
“The guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial announced earlier today brings with it a flood of emotions for many in our community,” read the statement signed by ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland, Interim Provost Dr. Wilsie Bishop, Vice President for Equity and Inclusion Dr. Keith Johnson and Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment Dr. Joe Sherlin.
“Though some may find relief in the idea that justice has been served, the wounds our nation has experienced as a result of centuries of racial and social inequalities will not be healed through the decisions of a single jury or the events of a single day.”
The statement also said that George Floyd’s murder “has heightened our collective awareness of the racial inequities that remain pervasive in our society, inequities that threaten the safety and wellbeing of people of color” and that ETSU has a sacred duty to facilitate growth and understanding and “to help tear down the walls that divide us and find common ground.
“That includes recognizing the diversity of perspectives and experiences within our community. It means doing our utmost to ensure that underrepresented voices are heard,” the statement said. “To tackle these difficult and uncomfortable issues, we must speak with honesty, integrity, and courage. More importantly, we must listen with empathy and compassion, seeking to learn and understand even when we feel scared or uncomfortable.”
The statement closed by inviting the campus community to the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center, to “come together peacefully to reflect, share, and listen as we all process the thoughts and emotions generated by the outcome in the Derek Chauvin murder trial and the all-too-common violent acts occurring regionally and nationally.”
Three conversations were scheduled; the first was Tuesday night.
They will be moderated by Dean of Students Dr. Michelle Byrd; Director of the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center and Student Access and Success Carshonda Martin; and Director of the Counseling Center Dr. Dan Jones. The other sessions will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. and Friday as 3 p.m.
“In the coming days and weeks, we will provide information about additional opportunities to collaborate in the ongoing work to end racism, injustice, violence, and inequality,” the statement said. “It is up to each of us to live the values of our ETSU community, which hold that people come first and are treated with dignity and respect.
“We support you in service to this mission.”
Read the full statement below:
Dear ETSU Community,
The guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial announced earlier today brings with it a flood of emotions for many in our community. Though some may find relief in the idea that justice has been served, the wounds our nation has experienced as a result of centuries of racial and social inequalities will not be healed through the decisions of a single jury or the events of a single day.
George Floyd’s murder has heightened our collective awareness of the racial inequities that remain pervasive in our society, inequities that threaten the safety and wellbeing of people of color. East Tennessee State University has a sacred duty to facilitate growth and understanding. To help tear down the walls that divide us and find common ground. That includes recognizing the diversity of perspectives and experiences within our community. It means doing our utmost to ensure that underrepresented voices are heard.
To tackle these difficult and uncomfortable issues, we must speak with honesty, integrity, and courage. More importantly, we must listen with empathy and compassion, seeking to learn and understand even when we feel scared or uncomfortable.
In this spirit, we invite students, faculty, and staff to come together peacefully to reflect, share, and listen as we all process the thoughts and emotions generated by the outcome in the Derek Chauvin murder trial and the all-too-common violent acts occurring regionally and nationally.
We have set aside dedicated time, beginning tonight, for these conversations to be held in the Multicultural Center Lobby, D.P. Culp Student Center, 2nd floor, at the following times:
- Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. (tonight)
Wednesday, April 21 at 1 p.m.
Friday, April 23 at 3 p.m.
These sessions are being coordinated and hosted by our caring colleagues, Dr. Michelle Byrd, Dean of Students; Carshonda Martin, Director of the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center and Student Access and Success; and Dr. Dan Jones, Director of the Counseling Center.
In the coming days and weeks, we will provide information about additional opportunities to collaborate in the ongoing work to end racism, injustice, violence, and inequality. It is up to each of us to live the values of our ETSU community, which hold that people come first and are treated with dignity and respect
We support you in service to this mission.