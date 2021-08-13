Sixteen East Tennessee State University officials, including President Brian Noland and the deans of ETSU's health colleges, issued a letter Friday calling on local leaders to institute indoor mask requirements as coronavirus infections surge in the region, and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

"We are certainly in a time of increased transmission in our region and across Tennessee. We have implemented indoor mask requirements across the university campuses, and call on our local leaders to do the same," the letter read. "Masks will slow viral transmission and may help businesses and schools to remain open.

"We encourage all to support businesses and others that require masks to keep us all safe," the statement read.

Noland was joined in signing the letter by College of Public Health Dean Dr. Randy Wykoff; Vice President for Clinical Affairs and Quillen College of Medicine Dean Dr. William Block; Dean of the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences Dr. Donald Samples; Interim Dean of the College of Nursing Dr. Kathryn Wilhoit; Associate Dean of the Quillen College of Medicine Dr. Beth Fox; Dean of the College of Pharmacy Dr. Debbie Byrd; Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics Kimberly McCorkle; Executive Vice Provost for Academics and Health Dr. David Linville, as well as deans from various other colleges and programs.

"These recommendations are made solely for the safety and health of our community," the letter continued. "We all need to work together and support one another during this battle with the COVID-19 virus.

"While opinions may differ, we must all remember that the fight is against illness, not against our neighbors," it read. "If you have questions about vaccines or masks, please contact your healthcare provider. Stay safe."

ETSU issued its own mask requirement earlier this month, and was followed by Milligan University and Northeast State Community College. Most local school systems, however, have thus far resisted requiring masks, despite pleas from pediatricians and other health officials who have warned of surges in COVID-19 cases among children if masks are not made mandatory in schools.

The Johnson City Board of Education voted Friday night to require masks in schools for four weeks beginning next Tuesday, joining Hancock County Schools as the only school systems in Northeast Tennessee to require masking in schools.

On Thursday, due to rising coronavirus hospitalizations, Ballad Health announced it would be suspending elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay as it faces the possibility of hundreds more hospitalizations in the coming weeks.

“Our inpatient volume today actually reflects the numbers we had expected to see in September of this year based on our modeling, so we’re well ahead of where we expected to be, and those COVID case counts continue to climb week-by-week,” Ballad's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Wednesday. “Unfortunately, they don’t have to. We have the ability to stop this, we have, obviously, masks that can be used to help protect us, we have physical distancing that we can put into play.

“But, most importantly, we have very effective vaccines that can be used to start protecting our community and reduce the number of COVID cases in our region,” Deaton continued.

ETSU officials also encouraged vaccination in their letter, calling it "(t)he best way to prevent continuing spread of the virus is vaccination."

"Everyone should be vaccinated as soon as possible," the letter said.

Read the full letter below:

This story was updated to note Johnson City Schools' Board of Education voted to require masking in schools Friday night.