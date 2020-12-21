Legislators are currently pushing for a law change that aims to streamline the federal student aid process and increase higher education accessibility.
On Monday morning, Senate Education Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., Ranking Member Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D-Va., announced proposals to simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
The legislative package aims to “significantly simplify the application” by reducing its 108 questions to a maximum of 36 questions.
Alexander said the proposal is a long time coming. For years, the senator has criticized the college application process as convoluted.
“After nearly seven years of work, Congress and the president will simplify federal student aid for 20 million families who fill out these unnecessarily complicated forms every year,” Alexander said in a Monday news release.
“Reducing the FAFSA from 108 questions to 36 will remove the biggest barrier to helping more low-income students pursue higher education. Former Governor Bill Haslam told me that the complex FAFSA form is the single biggest impediment to Tennesseans applying for two years of tuition-free college.”
These proposals will be considered by the Senate later this week as part of broader funding legislation, according to Alexander.
East Tennessee State University Assistant Director of Financial Aid Amy Collins said simplifying the process could make the process easier for many prospective students.
“The FAFSA, as it is right now, is really long and complex, and I think a lot of students and families find that overwhelming. I think it’s kind of a barrier,” she said.
“Simplifying the questions and the process itself, I think, is going to remove those barriers, especially for low-income students and families who sometimes feel more intimidated by the process itself.”
In order to simplify the application, legislators are proposing communication between the Internal Revenue Service and Department of Education to share income information.
Collins said many of the income-based questions are often “the most confusing for students.” She said it’s these questions that often lead students to reach out to her department for assistance with the forms.
“By eliminating those questions and getting that information straight from the IRS, I think that’s going to open doors for students who are normally just intimidated to apply for financial aid,” she said.
The legislative package also seeks to increase the ability for incarcerated individuals to get a Pell Grant and forgive the outstanding debt of Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received loans under the federal HBCU Capital Financing Loan Program.
“Every single person in this country should be able to access and afford a quality higher education — and today we move substantially closer to that goal. For too long, students who are incarcerated, students who have been defrauded by for-profit colleges, and students who have drug-related offenses have been blocked from receiving federal aid. But now, I’m incredibly pleased that these students will finally be able to access aid and continue their education,” Murray said in the news release, adding that economic strife during the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the need for increased accessibility.
“These are important steps forward, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”