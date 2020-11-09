High school students will get chance to learn about career options
High school students across the region will now have a new opportunity to learn more about the pharmacy profession at East Tennessee State University.
ETSU’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering a dual enrollment course for students to give them more insight into the field and how to get into pharmacy school. The class will be free for students with a GPA of 3.0 or above, according to a Monday university announcement.
The course explores more than 30 career options students can work toward, financial aid options, student life on campus, and gives students a chance to chat with Dr. Debbie Byrd, the dean of the college.
Virtual office hours will be offered to meet with faculty and admissions.
Byrd said the university aims to “teach and inspire the next generation” of pharmacists.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, and I believe many students feel the calling to make an impact in health care and help patients,” she said in the announcement.
The course will be online and asynchronous, meaning students can participate whenever and however they choose.
Dr. Brooklyn Nelson, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice, said students will be able to make an early decision about entering the field through the course.
“They will be able to interview a current pharmacist practicing in the Tri-Cities area and interview current pharmacy students to learn more about student life on campus, and they’ll be able to get individual feedback on potential applications to a college of pharmacy,” she said.
“We really want them to make an informed decision. Whether that ends up with them applying to pharmacy school with us, a different college somewhere else or a different profession altogether, I think having more information at an earlier age to make that decision is important.”
The course was previously offered for ETSU students but was expanded for high school dual enrollment students.
Nelson said the course will offer optional on-site tours of the college.
“We sent the invite out to any high school in the Tri-Cities area, but we’ll take anybody if they’re interested,” she said.
Nelson agreed that fostering curiosity in health sciences during and after the pandemic is an important aim of programs like these.
“I think the profession of pharmacy is going to step up in the next few years to provide the COVID-19 vaccine once it is released and become a more prominent part of the health care team, and I think students are starting to see that even now,” she said.
Students like Megan Ellis, a junior biology major who plans to attend the college in 2021, said she believes the course will be beneficial for prospective pharmacy students. She took the course before it was offered for high school students.
“Because of this class, I have a better understanding of what field of pharmacy I want to pursue and how I plan to pay for it,” she said in a Monday news release.
For more information on the course or other College of Pharmacy programs, visit www.etsu.edu/pharmacy.