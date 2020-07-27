The Tennessee Small Business Development Center at East Tennessee State University is hosting a Zoom webinar series centered on operations excellence in response to the increasing COVID-19 challenges facing small businesses.
The McClaskey Excellence Institute, which enables and supports leaders to create extraordinary organizations, will present the following sessions:
· Turning Improvement Opportunities Into a Plan for Success — Thursday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.
· Tools to Improve Your Key Processes — Thursday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.
The webinar series is designed to help small businesses identify the best operations-related opportunities to work on, create and execute a specific plan for improvement and improve key processes that are used to deliver products and services.
“Operations excellence is delivering your products and services to your brand standard every time,” said David McClaskey, president and founder of McClaskey Excellence Institute.
“If you want to make your business the very best it can be, you have to operate at an excellent level. Most businesses operate at an ordinary level. If you operate your business at an extraordinary level, you get huge results.
“We’re not talking about adding new products and services or buying more equipment. This series is focused on how to get small businesses more money with less hassle, with what they are currently doing.
“Especially right now, businesses need to be able to get the most results from what they are already paying for. That’s what this series is about — improving repeat business and positive recommendations by 25% to 300%.”
To achieve the best overall results, business owners are encouraged to sign up for the entire series. To register, visit: https://clients.tsbdc.org/events.aspx. Each session is free to attend, however, pre-registration is required.
Through a unique opportunity with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Tennessee Small Business Development Centers, supplemental grant funding is available through the CARES Act, which enables the TSBDC at ETSU to provide education, training and business advising to small businesses that have experienced supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges, a decrease in gross receipts or customers or a closure as a result of COVID-19.
To learn more about TSBDC’s COVID-19 response and resources for small businesses, visit www.tsbdc.org.
Contributed to the Press