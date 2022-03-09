East Tennessee State University’s esports coach Jeff Shell met with officials from the National Junior College Athletic Association — a sanctioning body similar to the NCAA for two-year schools — to discuss potential partnerships and opportunities to mentor two-year colleges looking to start esports programs.
NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said he wanted to learn about what ETSU has done with their esports program, how it can share some best practices and potentially get ETSU’s esports leadership involved in mentoring and helping other schools launch esports programs.
Shell said Wednesday’s meeting was, for them, about continuing to build relationships and grow the program.
“We’re still looking to continue to level up that competitive playing field for what we’re doing, (and) put us on a national spotlight,” Shell said. “I think esports is really important for us to stay at the top of the competitive scene because there’s so many schools competing, so we need something that helps differentiate the program and we’re looking to do that with competitive success.”
Chris Demas of North-east State Community College also met with ETSU and NJCAA officials Wednesday to learn more about beginning an esports program and the NJCAA. Demas, the dean of NSCC’s library, said they are hoping to have an esports team ready to compete in the fall.
“Our goal is to learn as much as we can and think about joining the association in order to start competing,” he said.
Jeff White, NJCAA’s vice president for Compliance, Legal, Diversity and IT, said his organization wants to help students at two-year schools go to four-year schools and said creating relationships with four-year institutions is critical.
“We’ve got some loose affiliations with some different esports conferences, but the reality is the relationships are best with schools, because then you get administrator to administrator and you build those relationships,” said White. “That’s what we’re most interested in — helping those students go from the high school, (to a) two-year, (to a) four-year.”
NJCAA was founded in 2019, and includes more than 150 colleges. It is the national governing body for two-year college athletics programs., and operates a separate 501©3 that serves as the national governing body for esports at two-year schools. The NJCAA is divided into 24 regions for traditional athletics, with competitions leading to national play — something they also want to do with esports.