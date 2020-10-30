ETSU names new police chief

East Tennessee State University has named Cesar Gracia as chief of police and director of Public Safety, according to a Friday university announcement.
Gracia assumes his new role on Nov. 9.
The Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and ETSU alumnus has served for the past five years as dean of campus safety and chief of police at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate.
In 2019, the university was ranked the No. 1 safest campus out of 500 colleges and universities in the nation by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
From 2005-2015, Gracia served as coordinator and later director of the Walters State Community College Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, which recorded an enrollment growth of 30% as well as an improved graduation rate.
Gracia’s career includes four years with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and seven years with the Kingsport Police Department. He also created the LMU Clery Compliance Committee and was a finalist for Campus Safety Director of the Year by Campus Safety magazine.
Staff report