With COVID-19 vaccinations becoming more readily available to people in the region, East Tennessee State University will move to more relaxed operating guidelines this summer.
In a message to the ETSU community on Wednesday, President Brian Noland said the university will begin the transition to the next phase of its operating procedures starting on May 15. The next stage, called "modified stage four," will be complete by July 1.
"News of expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine brings renewed hope to our campus and our nation as we make plans to move forward from the pandemic," Noland wrote. "Throughout these challenging times, our priority has always been ensuring the health and safety of our campus and our community."
This decision, Noland said, was made based on guidance from the university's senior leadership team and its medical response team.
Highlights of this new stage include:
• The majority of academic instruction starting in fall 2021 will take place in person.
• Employees primarily will be working on campus.
• At this time, the current face-covering policy will remain in effect, regardless of vaccination status.
• Laboratory and on-campus experiential learning will be permitted.
• Residence halls will return to full occupancy.
• Field research, laboratory and service activities will be allowed but should adhere to appropriate physical distancing measures.
• Domestic travel will be allowed beginning May 15, and select international travel will be permitted after June 15.
• Athletic competitions will continue to follow guidelines issued by the NCAA and the Southern Conference, and those involving spectators will require an event safety plan.
• Large university events will be allowed and should have appropriate physical distancing measures.
More information about the plan is available on the university's Bucs are Back webpage: www.etsu.edu/coronavirus.
The university will hold a Town Hall meeting on at 1:30 p.m., April 20 via Zoom to discuss ETSU's operating status for July 1 and the fall 2021 semester.
Noland said the university's leadership team will work with the Strong Brain Institute to provide resources for faculty, staff and students struggling with the transition to a new operating phase.
"It is imperative to underscore that this transition is contingent on several factors, including the continued availability of vaccines, ongoing improvement in the number of cases, and individuals’ adherence to the safety measures that are in place," Noland wrote.