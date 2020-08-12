ETSU Medical Response Team set to play important role in fall return

East Tennessee State University recently created a Medical Response Team as students get set to return to campus during the shifting COVID-19 pandemic.
The team of health experts from the health sciences colleges will analyze disease trends, make medical suggestions and assist campus leadership in making safety decisions moving forward.
According a Monday news release, they will help the university "navigate important decisions and policies to protect the health and safety of the campus community and ETSU Health clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Dr. Bill Block, vice president for clinical affairs and dean of the Quillen College of Medicine, said in addition to following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the university will use the expertise and facilities it has at its disposal to help guide the campus community through the pandemic.
The team recently helped develop ETSU’s mask policy and return-to-campus protocol. They have also hosted COVID-19 testing at the ETSU University Health Center and ETSU Health clinical offices.
Block said the university had a response team shortly after the pandemic began, but they didn’t formalize the group until the beginning of July.
He said he is confident about the role the team will play in keeping the campus safe when students return on Aug. 24.
“We are feeling that we have a solid plan and that we are keeping an eye on things. We’ve got a lot of resources dedicated to trying to make sure we make the best decisions,” he said. “Certainly we would all love for this to just resolve and the cases to go away, but we don’t know what the fall will bring, and there’s always a constant concern over whether there will be another spike.
“At this point, by decreasing density on campus, giving our courses online when we can and keeping an eye on things, we’re hoping to keep everybody as safe as possible.”
The cohort is made up of Block; Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health; Dr. Leigh Johnson, assistant professor at Quillen and director of COVID response for ETSU Health; Dr. Beth Anne Fox, associate dean and chief of staff at Quillen; Dr. Sheri Holmes, associate dean and chief medical officer for ETSU Health; and Dr. Rosalyn Robinson, assistant dean, College of Nursing.
Block said it takes this kind of expertise to effectively analyze COVID-19 trends.
“We’re lucky here at the university to have a broad spectrum of different health professionals.” he said. “I think we’re very lucky, being in a rural area in Appalachia, to still have the access and expertise of the different health sciences colleges, which puts us in a unique position to be able to respond better than most universities would have the opportunity to.”
ETSU health experts have also created COVID-19 data resources to educate the public about its spread and prevention. For more information on COVID-19 data, information and ETSU protocol, visit www.etsu.edu.