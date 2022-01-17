East Tennessee State University’s Honors College and the Quillen College of Medicine are launching a new partnership that will guarantee five freshmen eventual admission to the university’s medical school.
The program will accept eight freshmen (three are alternates) for the inaugural cohort this fall, with five guaranteed admission to Quillen once they complete their bachelor’s degrees. The other three will be alternates who will receive guaranteed admission to the school in the event any of the five do not attend Quillen. All students selected will receive a $2,500 annual scholarship for up to four years that can be stacked on other scholarships and awards.
“This new program is a win-win for ETSU and for the students who will become a part of it,” Dr. Bill Block, vice president for clinical affairs and dean of the Quillen College of Medicine, said in a press release. “These students will have the opportunity to connect with the university and its mission during their undergraduate studies. This experience will give them a strong foundation for their next step at Quillen College of Medicine.”
The program will focus heavily on experiential learning, leadership and problem solving and will also require students study abroad. Students will have opportunities to do job shadows and internships as well, and can study any major they want, though there will be some course requirements. Students will receive funding from the university for the study abroad program, summer programs and for research activities.
“We wanted to really be able to focus on the kinds of competencies and skills that students will need to thrive in medical school, while not necessarily worrying about gaining acceptance into medical school,” Honors College Dean and Senior International Officer Dr. Christopher Keller said. “Once you remove some of those stresses and some of those barriers, I think they can concentrate on what they need to be successful.”
Keller said the one of the program’s goals is to help train doctors who will remain in the area, as there is a great need for physicians in rural areas nationwide.
“It’s regional development as well, absolutely,” Keller said.
Applications are due by the end of February, with formal offers expected to be sent to selected students in late March or early April. Going forward, the application deadline is likely to be in December. To learn more about the program, visit https://bit.ly/3rhREXa.
“What we’re really looking for is students that have a strong sense of purpose through medicine,” Keller said.
