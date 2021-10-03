East Tennessee State University is launching Bucky’s FAFSA Challenge, an initiative aimed at encouraging current and potential college students to file the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
“The FAFSA is your gateway to all federal financial aid, as well as the starting point for many other funding opportunities,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at ETSU. “Put simply, filing the FAFSA accurately and timely is incredibly important, and we want to provide any assistance you might need.”
To complete Bucky’s FAFSA Challenge, students must file the 2022-23 FAFSA by Oct. 31. Participants, including area high school seniors, will be entered to win a gift basket that includes a tumbler, T-shirt, cell phone wallet and pens.
The 2022-2023 FAFSA opens Oct. 1. Morgan encouraged students to file the FAFSA online (https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa) and use the IRS Data Retrieval tool.
The university offers a variety of ways for students and their parents to receive help filing the FAFSA.
From 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, on the third floor of ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center, the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships is hosting Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night. Staff will be present to help students and their families file the 2022-2023 FAFSA, as well as answer questions related to admissions and funding.
For additional free assistance submitting the FAFSA, students living in the Tennessee counties of Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi or Washington have access to the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC). New EOC participants must complete a short application, which may be found at etsu.edu/academicaffairs/trio/eoc. Students may also call the EOC at 423-392-8041.
Financial Aid and Scholarships also offers a 24/7 “chatbot” service named Bucky, as well as Financial Aid TV. In addition, ETSU provides students a personal financial aid counselor. These resources and more are available at etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships.
To learn more about Bucky’s FAFSA Challenge and Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night, visit etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships/events.php.
For more information, call the ETSU Office of Financial Aid at 423-439-4300. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.
Contributed to the PressFOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP