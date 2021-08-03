East Tennessee State University launched a multimillion-dollar project Tuesday to create a new hub for its new master of science in orthotics and prosthetics and doctor of occupational therapy programs, which will be housed in Charles Allen Hall on the VA campus.
“These two are signature programs that really will round out that portfolio of what we call a physical rehabilitation science program,” said Dr. Jeff Snodgrass, chair of the Department of Rehabilitative Health Sciences.
The $4 million renovation of the first floor, a 14,000-square-foot space, is expected to be completed by late spring 2022 — in time for the inaugural cohort of students to begin in May 2022, with both programs to be located on the first floor. Charles Allen Hall, named for a Johnson City physician who spent years trying to bring a medical school to the region, has been home to the university’s physical therapy program, located on the second floor, since 1996.
In a press release, Dr. Don Samples, dean of the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences, said the renovations will give them the space they need to grow two in-demand programs. Once completed, ETSU will be home to one of only 13 master of science in orthotics and orosthetics programs in the nation, and the only one in Tennessee.
“This summer, we officially began accepting applications for our new orthotics and prosthetics and occupational therapy programs,” said Samples. “New and exciting initiatives like these require dedicated, state-of-the-art space for them to flourish. This renovation will give our faculty, students and staff the clinical, lab, and educational space they need to grow these in-demand programs.”
