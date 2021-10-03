Rising high school juniors and seniors, as well as prospective transfer students, are invited along with their families to visit the campus of East Tennessee State University during one of two Fall Open Houses scheduled this fall to learn more about everything the university has to offer.
These Open Houses will be held on Saturdays, Oct. 16 and Nov. 13, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Open House offers opportunities to speak one-on-one with campus leadership, representatives of the university’s colleges and academic departments, and staff of Admissions, Housing and Residence Life, Financial Aid and Scholarships, and other offices.
Participants will enjoy tours of the campus led by student Expedition Leaders and lunch in the Dining Hall in ETSU’s recently renovated D.P. Culp Student Center.
The Fall Open Houses are free, and registration is required. To register, visit etsu.edu/admissions/openhouse.
Masks will be required as noted in the ETSU campus policy at etsu.edu/coronavirus.
For more information, call the ETSU Office of Admissions at 423-439-4213. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.
