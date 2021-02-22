The East Tennessee State University Office of Medical Professions Advisement is hosting a free webinar to assist college students who are interested in applying to health programs.
The Pre-Health Applications Made Easy (PHAME) webinar on Saturday, March 6, will include application workshops for students interested in applying for medicine (DO & MD), dentistry, physician assistant, pharmacy, podiatry, chiropractic, veterinary and optometry programs. Registration for the webinar, to be held on Zoom, is now open.
This is the first year ETSU’s MPA has offered this Zoom webinar, which is open to college students from ETSU and other two- and four-year institutions in the region.
“Because of COVID-19, the application season is different this year,” said Martha Edde, MPA director and assistant dean for student success in ETSU’s College of Arts and Sciences. “Students have so many questions. For example, students are not sure what to do because of their lack of ability to shadow in their areas of interest. We will have admissions experts from each area who can share advice about how to rectify those situations and overcome some of the application challenges students are facing during the pandemic.”
Representatives will be on hand from all of the health programs represented, including ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and Quillen College of Medicine.
The webinar begins at 9 a.m. with a welcome that will be followed by sessions covering academic vitae/résumé development and interview practice. After a short break, there will be a session to help students construct their personal statement needed for the application process. Finally, students will break into program-specific sessions for application workshops in their area of interest. The day will conclude with a situational judgement testing review.
“Our hope is that students will come away from this day with their questions answered and more confidence as they navigate the application process for these competitive health programs,” Edde said. “While things might look different during the pandemic, we want to ensure that students have all the tools they need to be successful.”
Pre-registration is required and will be closed at 200 participants. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/2ZpVCQc. After registering, students will receive a Zoom link and additional details. To find out more, call 423-439-5602.
