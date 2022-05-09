East Tennessee State University will host a Facilities Career Fair on Wednesday, May 18, from 2-7 p.m.
The event will be held in Ramsey Tower at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
ETSU human resources staff will be recruiting for temporary custodial positions and temporary grounds crew. These jobs offer potential for full-time employment with benefits. Applicants must be 18 years or older in order to be considered.
Qualified applicants will receive an on-site interview. Applicants accepted for a position will be eligible for a sign-on bonus.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to join the ETSU family,” said Lori Erickson, assistant vice president for Human Resources. “Our institution is a great place to work, and we have opportunities for those who are looking for a summer job or a new career.”
Erickson added that individuals who are interested in employment in trade skill areas such as electrical or plumbing are also encouraged to attend.
For more information, call (423) 439-4457 or email hr@etsu.edu.