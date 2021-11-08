East Tennessee State University will honor military veterans with a special ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10 in the Quad, a grassy area located between Brooks Gym and Gilbreath Hall.
Speaking at next week’s event is Navy Captain Harry “Chuck” Hayes, a decorated veteran with more than three decades of service.
The 2016 recipient of the prestigious John Paul Jones Award for Inspirational Leadership, Hayes won the honor for his contributions as a commander.
Hayes, who holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in national security strategy, is a former chief petty officer. After his college graduation, Hayes quickly rose through the ranks of the Navy. He has served in many combat and command operations, including in the Panama Canal Zone and Afghanistan.
Music will be provided by the University School Choir and the ETSU Ensemble Band. Cadets will participate in a Roll Call conducted for ETSU alumni killed in action. The Color Guard will place a wreath on the Veterans Memorial and taps will be played.
Observed each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day is a federal holiday with origins traced back to the end of World War I. Veterans Day honors the service of all U.S. military veterans.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in Brooks Gym.
The Office of Equity and Inclusion and Sodexo have partnered to provide veterans free meals and coffee following the ceremony.
Veterans who are members of the ETSU community or from the community at-large are invited to enjoy a free lunch between 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the ETSU Dining Hall, located on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center. Veterans may pick up a free meal ticket at any of the following locations:
- Veterans Affairs, located at 125 Yoakley Hall.
- ETSU Army ROTC, located at 206 Brooks Gym.
- Office of Equity and Inclusion, located at 230 Burgin Dossett Hall.
Starbucks on campus, located on the first floor of the Culp, is also providing free coffee to all veterans on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.
Starting at noon on Nov. 12 at ETSU’s Military Affiliated Student Resource Center, located on the ground floor of Yoakley Hall, ETSU will partner with Northeast State Community College to hold a celebration in honor of veterans. Current ETSU and Northeast State veterans and military affiliated students are invited. Guests will watch the movie “The Pacific,” enjoy food and drinks and get assistance preparing for the spring semester.
Contributed to the Press