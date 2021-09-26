ETSU Health welcomes Dr. Sukhvir Singh, a pediatrician committed to providing comprehensive care for his patients and going above and beyond for their families.
Dr. Singh is accepting patients at ETSU Health’s newest clinic, Pediatrics Elizabethton.
The clinic, which opened Sept. 20, will offer families general pediatric care, including preventative and acute care and immunizations. It also grants patients access to behavioral health care and ETSU Health’s extensive network of pediatric specialists.
“I feel that if families are looking for comprehensive, kind and understanding care for their children, they can trust the team at ETSU Health Pediatrics,” Singh said. “We pride ourselves in our ability to go above and beyond for our patients and their families to ensure appropriate care is provided.”
Singh received his doctorate of osteopathic medicine from Des Moines University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his residency at ETSU Health Pediatrics, where he was a frequent volunteer at events to help serve the community and was twice named Resident of the Month.
During his residency, Singh fell in love with the area and the families he met along the way, prompting him to stay and explore more of what East Tennessee has to offer.
He enjoys woodworking, including building and repairing furniture and repairing electric and acoustic guitars. He speaks Punjabi at a basic level.
The ETSU Health Pediatrics Elizabethton office is located at 1505 West Elk Avenue, Suite 2b.
To schedule an appointment, call 423-439-7320.
For more information, visit ETSUHealth.org/Singh.
With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 health care providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge healthcare in dozens of specialties.
Contributed to the Press