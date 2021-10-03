As both a reconstructive and cosmetic surgeon and a native of Marion, Virginia, Dr. Jeremy Powers appreciates the opportunity to contribute his skills and abilities to improve the lives and health of the people in this area.
He is accepting new patients of all ages, pediatric or adult, at ETSU Health Surgery.
Powers joining ETSU Health not only increases the region’s access to pediatric plastic surgery services, but also brings fellowship-trained microsurgery, an essential component for comprehensive cancer and trauma resources.
At ETSU Health, Powers provides comprehensive plastic and reconstructive surgery, including breast reconstruction, pediatric cleft and craniofacial surgery, extremity salvage surgery and facial trauma reconstruction. Additionally, he practices the full scope of aesthetic and cosmetic surgery including facelift, rhinoplasty, Botox/fillers and breast/body procedures.
“I will do my absolute best to listen to your concerns and goals as a patient, work collaboratively with you to establish a plan of care, and apply my skills in a technically excellent fashion to achieve your desired result,” Powers said. “If you find yourself in need of reconstructive plastic surgery, or would like to know more about your options with regards to aesthetic services, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”
Powers received his M.D. from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and completed his residency in integrated plastic and reconstructive surgery at Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia. He also completed a microsurgery — craniomaxillofacial integrated fellowship at Beaumont Health, Royal Oak, in Detroit, Michigan.
The ETSU Health Surgery office is located at 325 N. State of Franklin Road, on the third floor.
To schedule an appointment, call 423-439-7201.
With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 healthcare providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge health care in dozens of specialties.
