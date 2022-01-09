Dr. Brent Aebi, ophthalmologist, has joined ETSU Health to further his passion for providing care for others.
He is accepting new patients at ETSU Health Surgery.
Aebi has advanced training and experience treating diabetic eye disease, corneal disease, retinal disease, glaucoma, cataracts and other eye conditions. He offers cataract surgery with advanced intraocular lens technology.
“When a patient chooses me as their physician, I have a responsibility to give them my full attention and effort. I do not take that responsibility lightly,” Aebi said. “I believe you should treat every person with dignity and respect. I feel honored when someone entrusts me with their vision, and I look forward to the challenges of treating their problem and making a positive difference in their life.”
Ophthalmology treatments include those for cataracts, diabetic eye care, dry eyes, macular degeneration, misalignment of the eyes, bulged eyes, tear duct obstructions and more.
Aebi completed his ophthalmology residency from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, where he was chief resident. He received his M.D. from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
He is board-certified in ophthalmology. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a board member of the Tennessee Academy of Ophthalmology.
The ETSU Health Surgery office is located at 325 North State of Franklin Road. To schedule an appointment, call 423-439-7201.
With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 health care providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge health care in dozens of specialties.