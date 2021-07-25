After seeing the positive influence of physicians in her hometown, Dr. Charlotte Alexander, OB/GYN, knew she wanted to pursue a medical degree to unite her love for science and community.
She is accepting new patients at ETSU Health OB/GYN.
“I wanted to work for ETSU Health because I like their mission to offer quality, evidence-based care to people of all backgrounds and walks of life,” Alexander said. “I had a lot of physician role models in my community. They were all generous, charismatic adults who used their privilege and knowledge as physicians to help their patients and the community. I wanted to do the same.”
Alexander received her MD from the Medical School for International Health at Ben Gurion University of the Negev, located in Be’er Sheva, Israel. She completed her residency at East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine, where she served as chief resident.
Alexander is board eligible by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. She is also certified in advanced cardiovascular life support and in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program.
The ETSU Health OB/GYN office is located at 329 N. State of Franklin Road.
To schedule an appointment, call 423-439-7272.
With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 healthcare providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge healthcare in dozens of specialties.
Contributed to the Press