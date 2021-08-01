ETSU Health will host a free Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Johnson City Public Library on Monday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. until noon. This single-dose vaccine is available to anyone age 18 and older. No appointments are required.
“Throughout the summer, ETSU Health has offered regular clinics on our campus and throughout the community to reach as many people as we can with the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Donna Noland, manager of the ETSU Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. “The Johnson City Public Library is an important community hub and a wonderful resource for our city, so we are excited to partner with them on Aug. 2 to provide the vaccine to library patrons and anyone who chooses to stop by for the free vaccine.”
Adults 18 or older who wish to receive the vaccine are encouraged to bring ID with them, if possible. Otherwise, nothing is required.
The ETSU Health vaccine clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one shot.
Following a pause of the Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a thorough safety review, the CDC and the FDA determined that the recommended pause of the vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume. The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.
The Johnson City Public Library is located at 100 W. Millard St.
For more information about the ETSU Health vaccine clinic, call 423-439-EVAX (3829). Patients with questions about the vaccine should contact their physician.
Contributed to the Press